UPDATE: Curry County stabbing victim dies from injuries

HARBOR, Ore. – A man who allegedly stabbed his neighbor near Brookings last weekend is facing more charges after his victim died in the hospital.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on the night of Sunday, June 13, a woman called police and said her boyfriend, 42-year-old Christopher Phillips, was stabbed in the neck by his neighbor, Justin Graziano.
Paramedics responded to the Harbor residence within a few minutes and took Phillips to a hospital where he underwent surgery.
Police arrested Graziano at his home about 45 minutes after the stabbing call came in. He was lodged in the Curry County Jail for assault, menacing, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Just after midnight on June 17, Phillips died from his injuries while hospitalized at OHSU in Portland.
Curry County prosecutors have been notified about the death and more charges against Graziano will be added.