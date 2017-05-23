Update: Family finds hat of woman swept away by Illinois River

Josephine County, Ore. – The family of a Medford woman swept away by the Illinois River last week has found her hat.
They discovered it this weekend while searching along the banks of the river.
Tina Behneke was with two friends when she tried to cross a shallow part of the river.
The swift current knocked her off balance and she was swept away by the rushing waters.
The family is using psychics and mediums to help guide their search.
Josephine County Search and Rescue crews suspended their search, but Tina’s family said they will continue to look for her.
The family is holding on to hope that they’ll see Tina again. But no matter the outcome, Tina’s sister, Nicole Burnett, said she’ll always be with her.
“Her love for life, her love for God, her love for others and everything, just her passion, I want to spread that passion, and let people know that her, her fire will continue burning no matter what happens,” Burnett said.
The Josephine County Search and Rescue team will be keeping a close eye on the conditions. They say when it’s safe, they’ll be back out on the water.