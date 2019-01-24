Update: helicopter crashes during “routine training flight” south of Ashland

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – One person was killed in a helicopter crash south of Ashland Wednesday. Now, more details about the incident are being released.
On the evening of January 23, search and rescue crews with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were trying to find a downed helicopter and its pilot in the Colestin Valley area.
The Erickson Bell 206 helicopter was located later that night in a heavily wooded area along Interstate 5 near Exit 6. The pilot was found dead.
On the morning after the crash, Erickson Inc. released the following statement:
Erickson Incorporated confirms the crash of its Bell 206 helicopter on Wednesday, January 23, which resulted in the death of the pilot. The pilot’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family. The crash occurred during a routine training flight. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Erickson is cooperating with state and federal investigators.
Erickson reported the missing aircraft Wednesday afternoon. Search and rescue crews discovered the crash site in a remote area northeast of Siskiyou Pass.
Erickson’s corporate headquarters is in Portland, OR, but its operating headquarters is located at Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport.