GoFundMe set up for boy who drowned in YMCA pool

Grants Pass, Ore. – A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of a 16-year-old who drowned in a Grants Pass pool.
Alex Kleiman’s grandmother took him to the YMCA pool on September 10, according to the facility’s manager, Kevin Clark.
“She told our staff when she came in that he was a good swimmer, that he was special needs,” Clark said.
After that, lifeguards were keeping an eye out. Clark said they saw Alex swimming in water 6 feet deep.
Then, he turned towards the deep tank where the diving board is and started to swim under the water. That’s when the two lifeguards on duty began to watch the teen more closely.
Clark said initially everything looked normal. But soon, lifeguards realized something was wrong.
The YMCA called 911 and paramedics rushed to save Alex.
According to Clark, “They were unable to get a heartbeat while they were here. They took him out to the ambulance and were able to get a pulse again.”
But several attempts to revive him at the hospital were unsuccessful and the 16-year-old was pronounced dead.
According to family members, Alex may have suffered a seizure while in the pool.
Following his death, Joy Kleiman set up a GoFundMe account to help out with Alex’s funeral expenses.
She wrote in part, “He brightened the world of everyone he came in contact with. We want to bury Alex with the same love he showed the world.”
If you want to donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/alexburialcosts