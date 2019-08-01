UPDATE: Milepost 97 Fire at 13,070 acres, 30% contained

Douglas County, Ore — Fire Crews continue to make progress on the Milepost 97 Fire this morning.
According to the Oregon Department of Forestry the Milepost 97 Fire is currently at 13,070 acres. An increase of 492 acres since Wednesday night’s update. Containment is at 30% but a full containment date is yet unknown.
Fire officials say the fire is human-caused at an estimated cost of $8 million.
1,505 personnel are currently fighting the fire including 8 Type 1 helicopters, 5 Type 2 helicopters, 4 Type 3 helicopters, 2 single-engine airtankers.
