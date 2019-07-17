Upper Applegate Road blocked due to head-on crash between vehicle and dump truck

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Around 5 p.m. Tuesday night a small vehicle left their lane and crashed head on with a large dump truck. The head on collision was at milepost 4 on Upper Applegate Rd. Traffic was backed up as a result.
Police say the smaller vehicle caught on fire, but the fire was put out quickly. There were two passengers inside. The driver was transported to the hospital by Mercy Flights helicopter with moderate injuries. The passenger had minor injuries, as did the driver of the dump truck. There were no immediate indications that the driver of the passenger vehicle was impaired, leaving investigators unclear on why the vehicle left their lane and collided with the county truck.
ODOT said they expected to reopen the road by 9 p.m. Tuesday night.