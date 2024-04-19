Mother, daughter donate homemade quilts to local shelter

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A local mother and daughter are teaming up to make quite a hefty donation all for a good cause.

Mary Kirkland and Gail Stanfield have crafted over 400 quilts together. In fact the pair run a quilt business called Stanfield Studio.

Now they’re starting to donate their work to the Samaritan Inn, a local shelter for women and children.

“We just started with a few and they were so well received, when we came here, we wanted to donate a couple,” Gail Stanfield told NBC5. “I talked to the manager and she said ‘what we really need is bed sized quilts, we’re desperate for them.'”

Gail and her mother Mary say they work over six hours a day on their quilts, finishing one sometimes in just one week.

