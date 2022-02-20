2022 Olympic biathlon in review: Boe lives up to billing

Norwegian biathletes accelerate Olympic gold tally to 15

Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway did not disappoint at the 2022 Winter Olympics. He guided Norway to a total of 14 medals in biathlon and earned his final gold in the 15km mass start. His mass start medal marked the 15th gold for Norway, the most gold medals a nation has ever won at a single Olympics. His compatriot Marte Olsbu Roeiseland also aided in Norway’s record breaking medal tally and won five medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, three of them gold. Roeiseland was the first woman to win five medals at a single Olympics in biathlon. She held off competitors like Hanna and Elivira Oeberg who currently dominate Sweden’s biathlon landscape, securing three medals for the Swedes in the women’s relay, 10km pursuit and 7.5km sprint.

The biathlon course in Zhangjiakou had an elevation of 1700m with blistering cross winds. The conditions complicated competing in the range and on the course. France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet was poised to become the first athlete in the history of the Winter Olympics to win six medals at a single edition of the Games. He was 5-for-5 when he missed the podium in the final men’s event in Beijing, the men’s coveted 15km mass start. France won seven Olympic medals in biathlon, Maillet won five of them.

For all the biathlon action at the 2022 Winter Olympics, scroll down for medal tallies, event summaries, recaps and highlights.

Medal table (W+M)

Biathlon medal table Rank Country Medal Count 1 Norway 14 2 France 7 3 ROC 4 4 Sweden 4 5 Germany 2 6 Italy 1 7 Belarus 1

Women’s event summary

Mixed relay 4x6km (W+M)

Coming out victorious in a grueling yet valiant performance, the Norwegian quartet of Marte Olsbu Roeiseland , Tiril Eckhoff , Tarjei Boe and Johannes Thingnes Boe added another gold medal to their 2014 Sochi win. “JT” Boe crossed the finish line with a time of 1:06:45.6. Latypov earned his first piece of Olympic hardware, ending the race with a bronze medal for the ROC. France took silver.