2022 Olympic freestyle skiing in review: Eileen Gu etches name in history; deep U.S. team thrives

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff February 20, 2022

Eileen Gu compilation

Eileen Gu compilation

Freestyle skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics featured 18-year-old Eileen Gu capturing a historic three medals at her debut Games, and the U.S. team collecting a total of eight medals across men’s freeski, women’s and mixed team aerials and women’s moguls.

China, for whom Gu competes, combined a double of the individual aerials events along with her wins in halfpipe and big air to claim four golds. Gu had another silver in slopestyle, as did the nation’s mixed aerials team, upset by the Americans for the top prize.

Gu’s two golds and a silver made her the first athlete competing in freestyle skiing to earn three medals at a single Olympics. Meanwhile, aerialist champions Qi Guangpu and Xu Mengtao were the only other two athletes to also gather at least a gold and a silver.

Freestyle Skiing Medal Table

Medals by Nation
Rank Nation Medals
1 China

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags: