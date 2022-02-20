2022 Olympic freestyle skiing in review: Eileen Gu etches name in history; deep U.S. team thrives

Freestyle skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics featured 18-year-old Eileen Gu capturing a historic three medals at her debut Games, and the U.S. team collecting a total of eight medals across men’s freeski, women’s and mixed team aerials and women’s moguls.

China, for whom Gu competes, combined a double of the individual aerials events along with her wins in halfpipe and big air to claim four golds. Gu had another silver in slopestyle, as did the nation’s mixed aerials team, upset by the Americans for the top prize.

Gu’s two golds and a silver made her the first athlete competing in freestyle skiing to earn three medals at a single Olympics. Meanwhile, aerialist champions Qi Guangpu and Xu Mengtao were the only other two athletes to also gather at least a gold and a silver.

Freestyle Skiing Medal Table

Medals by Nation Rank Nation Medals 1 China