2022 Olympic snowboarding in review: Swan song amid triples, defense at ease and two after 16

Snowboarding at the 2022 Winter Olympics featured Shaun White‘s last ride juxtaposed with Ayumu Hirano landing the first two clean-run triple corks in history; Chloe Kim returning with new priorities to defend her title; and Lindsey Jacobellis slaying a demon from the past by winning not one but two Olympic golds.

Austria won a gold in an event from each sub-discipline grouping of the sport – big air, snowboard cross and parallel giant slalom – while the Jacobellis and Kim notched three total for the United States, as the two nations tied for the top spot with an additional silver apiece.

Jacobellis was the only athlete to bring home two titles, grabbing gold in both the individual and mixed team snowboard cross events. Young stars Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Su Yiming each took home a different variation of gold and silver in slopestyle and big air.

Snowboarding Medal Tables

Medals by Nation Rank Nation Medals 1 Austria