Aurora officers honored

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) – The City of Aurora, Illinois honored dozens of police officers for their bravery after a gunman opened fire at a manufacturing plant in February.
Just minutes after being fired from the Henry Pratt Company, Gary Martin killed five coworkers and injured five police officers during the attack.
Martin died after being hit with five bullets from police and one from himself.
On Monday, more than 52 police officers received commendations and medals for their courage.
Among them, five officers who were seriously hurt were given Blue Star medals.
Officials say many more people may have died if not for the actions of first responders and police.
Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said, “An injured truck driver bleeding from the face was spotted inside his cab in the middle of the yard. The officers used their shields to protect him as they led him away to safety. This act of courage while facing impending danger deserves the medal of valor.”
Monday’s “Celebration of Courage Recognition” ceremony was held at the Paramount Theatre.