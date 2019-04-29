HOPE: OnTrack

Home
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Homelessness is a serious issue in southern Oregon, but there are services and ways to escape it. NBC5’s Blakely McHugh met with a woman who struggled with addiction and homelessness since she was a teenager. At 17, she was given the choice to go to prison or go to rehab. She went to OnTrack for treatment and now, works to help others in the same situation she was in. 

