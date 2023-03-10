Badger Run Wildlife Rehab to build a new quarantine facility

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Badger Run Wildlife Rehab in Klamath County gets ready to build a new quarantine facility.

The Avangrid Foundation is supporting it and made it possible to break ground this spring.

With Avian Flu rising in animals, building the facility is important, to stop the spread.

“so any new intakes that have any signs or symptoms or even they might suggest they might have HBAI. They will go to quarantine building, where they can be kept separate from everything else. That building will be constructed as such that the entire building can be completely disinfected.” said Elizabeth Burton, Badger Run Wildlife Rehab.

Burton adds that though the virus started with birds it has now started affecting mammals.

And in most cases, it can prove to be lethal to animals.