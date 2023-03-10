Flooding concerns in Coos, Curry and Josephine counties over weekend

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– The National Weather Service is expecting two atmospheric rivers to bring rain to the area over the weekend into next week.

Heavy rain is expected to start Thursday night and continue through Tuesday.

Officials said flooding is possible out on the coast and in Josephine county.

Rural Metro Fire said they are keeping an eye on the Rogue River, the Applegate River and the Illinois River.

Rural Metro recommends being extra cautious on roadways, especially at night and advises drivers to turn around if they find a road that is flooded.

“Your standard motorist that’s going down the road that they normally travel every day, especially when it’s at night when they cant see it, they get right into a big old puddle of water and they hydroplane or it floods out their engines,” Rural Metro’s Austin Prince said.

Some areas of Jackson County are already experiencing harsh winter weather Thursday afternoon.

Mt. Ashland had to close for the day because of wind gusts reaching up to 70 miles per hour.

ODOT said its concerned about higher elevation areas like Siskiyou Summit and the Diamond Lake area.

It said the snow level could rise dramatically, causing snow to melt quickly.

On the coast, ODOT said there is also a risk for landslides.

“Flooding could be a risk in some areas,” ODOT’s Matt Noble said, “in the winter, slides are a little more common because of all the rain that we get in the winter and when rain saturates unstable slopes, that can trigger landslides.”

The National Weather Service said the second system, which is expected to impact our area Sunday through Tuesday, is more likely to cause flooding.

It said it will issue flood watches and warnings if the situation worsens.