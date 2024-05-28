Blazers legend, sports broadcaster Bill Walton dies of cancer at 71

PORTLAND, Ore. – Former Portland Trail Blazer and basketball legend Bill Walton died Monday after battling cancer.

As CNN reports, among Walton’s many achievements was winning a record 88 straight games at UCLA.

During his professional career, Walton became the first overall selection in the 1974 NBA draft by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Following the news of his death, the Blazers took to X calling Walton a Rip city icon, writing “rest in peace, Bill.”

Walton also played for the Clippers and the Celtics before finishing his career as a successful sports broadcaster.

He was a two-time NBA champion, once with the Blazers and once with the Celtics. According to a report by KGW, he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993.

Walton was 71.

