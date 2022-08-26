BLM closes some areas near Rum Creek Fire, Rogue River remains open

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – On Wednesday the Bureau of Land Management in Grants Pass announced the closure of some BLM managed areas because of the Rum Creek Fire.

The closure includes the area west of Galice on both the south and north side of the Rogue River.

Galice road is also closed north of Almeda and so is Peavine road.

The bureau is asking the public to not hike, hunt or camp in closed areas.

However, it is keeping the lower section of the “Wild and Scenic Rogue River” at Grave Creek open.

Galice road is closed north of Almeda County Park to Grave Creek.

Access to the boat ramp will be by lower Rogue River permit holders and those accessing Grave Creek from Wolf Creek.

The BLM said they want to keep the river open as long as they safely can.

“We know it’s such a draw for people, it’s such an attraction, it’s such an economic boom to the local area,” BLM spokesperson Jeanne Klien said.

Klein said those on the Rogue River should stay to the right side, away from the fire.

Despite the proximity of the fire, BLM said about 100 people with permits were on the river today.