BLM closes some areas near Rum Creek Fire, Rogue River remains open

Zack Larsen
Posted by Zack Larsen August 25, 2022

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – On Wednesday the Bureau of Land Management in Grants Pass announced the closure of some BLM managed areas because of the Rum Creek Fire.

The closure includes the area west of Galice on both the south and north side of the Rogue River.

Galice road is also closed north of Almeda and so is Peavine road.

The bureau is asking the public to not hike, hunt or camp in closed areas.

However, it is keeping the lower section of the “Wild and Scenic Rogue River” at Grave Creek open.

Galice road is closed north of Almeda County Park to Grave Creek.

Access to the boat ramp will be by lower Rogue River permit holders and those accessing Grave Creek from Wolf Creek.

The BLM said they want to keep the river open as long as they safely can.

“We know it’s such a draw for people, it’s such an attraction, it’s such an economic boom to the local area,” BLM spokesperson Jeanne Klien said.

Klein said those on the Rogue River should stay to the right side, away from the fire.

Despite the proximity of the fire, BLM said about 100 people with permits were on the river today.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Zack Larsen
Zack Larsen
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Zachary Larsen grew up in Surprise, Arizona. He graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. At ASU, Zack interned at Arizona Sports 98.7FM and Softball America. During his Junior year, Zack joined the ASU Sports Bureau. He covered the Fiesta Bowl, the Phoenix Open and major basketball tournaments. Zack enjoys working out, creative writing, music, and rooting for his ASU Sun Devils.
Skip to content