JOCO urges people to sign up for emergency alerts amid Rum Creek Fire

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – As conditions with the Rum Creek Fire continue to change, Josephine County Emergency Management is asking residents to sign up for emergency alerts.

The county said about 70 to 80 structures are currently under a level one warning.

However, not everyone in the warning zone is signed up to get alerts.

Emergency management said they have been trying to reach people by phone, through physical signs and by going door-to-door.

The county hopes by having people sign up for alerts that it will increase situational awareness and preparedness for those under a level one warning.

“We’re asking you to increase your monitoring and if you haven’t worked on your preparedness at all, now at a level one is a really great time to focus up and get more get more serious about your preparedness pieces and plans,” Josephine County Emergency Management manger Emily Ring said.

Josephine County uses Citizen Alert through Rogue Valley Emergency Management to send out alerts.

The agency said you can sign up at RVEM.org.

Ring said if people need help signing up for alerts, they can call to have someone walk them through the process.