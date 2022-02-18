BREAKING: Elana Meyers Taylor elected Team USA's Closing Ceremony flagbearer

During the first heats of bobsled’s two-woman competition, Team USA announced via social media that four-time Olympian and medalist Elana Meyers Taylor — who has had an eventful experience at these Games, to say the least — was selected as the Closing Ceremony flagbearer for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Meyers Taylor entered her fourth Games as a favorite in both the traditional two-woman and newly introduced monobob event. The 2022 Winter Olympics also marked her first Games as a mother; the bobsledder is only one of two moms competing at these Olympics.

Shortly after arrival, Meyers Taylor contracted COVID-19 and was forced to isolate for days. It was announced later that week she had been selected Opening Ceremony flagbearer alongside curler John Shuster, but — stuck in quarantine — she gave the honor to speed skater Brittany Bowe.

Meyers Taylor was cleared to compete on February 5th, and won silver in the monobob debut on February 13.

Had it not been for Meyers Taylor, monobob may not have become an Olympic event. The Georgia native has been a key figure in the fight for gender equity at the Games, and was one of the most vocal athlete in her sport concerning the addition of a second Olympic bobsledder event for women.

In the Twitter video, Meyers Taylor’s husband Nic — an alternate on the men’s bobsled team — gave the news to Elana, who currently shares the record of most decorated female bobsledder in Olympic history with compatriot Kaillie Humphries.

“I know we’ve been through a lot,” Nic said to an emotional, laughing Elana as he gave her a hug.

“Oh my gosh, that is crazy,” Meyers said. “That is unbelievable.”

This story is developing. More information to come shortly …

