Canada eliminated from mixed doubles curling by a millimeter

Canada’s bid to repeat as champions in mixed doubles curling in the 2022 Winter Olympics ended Monday morning in China – by a millimeter.

With the hammer in an extra end against Italy and the score tied 7-7, Rachel Homan’s shot aiming for the button was just a millimeter too deep. After a measurement by an official, Italy’s yellow stone was just that much closer to the button than Canada’s red stone.

The heartbreaking loss dropped Canada to 5-4 in round robin play and the country failed to advance to the semifinals after winning the event in 2018.