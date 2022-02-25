CDC: Most Americans live in areas where healthy people do not need to wear masks indoors

There is new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control regarding masks. Most Americans live in areas where healthy people do not need to wear masks indoors. That’s according to new metrics the CDC released Friday.

The new metrics indicate only 28% of Americans live in a part of the country where they need to wear masks indoors. That number used to be about 99% of the population.

Mask guidelines are relaxing. Indoor masking is no longer required across most of the United States. According to the CDC, more than half of US counties are now at low or medium risk for Covid-19. That means nearly 70% of Americans will no longer be required to wear masks in those areas.

The CDC is only recommending universal school masking in communities with *high* levels of Covid-19 infections.

The recommendations apply to everyone, and not just those who are vaccinated or boosted.

Today’s (Friday) new guidance is the first revision to the CDC’s indoor mask recommendations since last summer. However, masks will still be required on federal transportation, which the agency plans to re-visit by mid-March.

They also noted that those who are at higher risk, or live with people at risk for Covid-19, may still want to take extra precautions.

The CDC still recommends being fully vaccinated with a booster shot. They also suggest people get tested for the virus if they have symptoms.