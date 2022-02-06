China's Su tops slopestyle qualifying; USA's Gerard, Fitzsimons also make final

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff February 6, 2022

China's Su Yiming at the 2022 Winter Olympics - Credit: AFP via Getty Images

China's Su Yiming at the 2022 Winter Olympics – Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Su Yiming of China on Sunday posted the best score of the men’s snowboard slopestyle qualifying round, while Americans Sean Fitzsimons and Red Gerard, the defending gold medalist, placed a respective third and fifth, all securing top-12 spots for Monday’s final.

Gerard, trying to become the event’s first rider to repeat titles, executed a great rail routine in his opening run and threw down a frontside double cork 1080 off “The Matrix” section to score a 78.20. Fitzsimons hit a frontside triple cork 1440 on the same jump to record a 78.76 on Run 1.

RESULTS | REPLAY

Team USA’s Chis Corning placed 11th with a 69.30 on his second run to also qualify for the final.

Su landed a cab triple cork 1440 off the “Twisted Sisters” skew jumps for an 86.80. He made history in December by becoming the first Chinese snowboarder to win a World Cup big air contest.

Monday’s final begins at 11 p.m. Sunday ET.

SEE MORE: How to watch Red Gerard at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags: