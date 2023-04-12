Climate Friendly Areas in Ashland, Talent and Medford

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Council of Governments or RVCOG is partnering with several local cities to create Climate Friendly Areas.

The city of Medford, Talent and Ashland will partner together to help provide residents more housing, transportation choices and meet adopted climate goals.

The City of Medford said this plan could also reduce barriers for local builders to build more traditional and walkable developments.

“City of Medford is working on a project that is really coming down from the state, so department of land conservation developed some rules last year that are requiring some of the larger cities within the estate to evaluate these climate friendly areas.”, said City of Medford.

These climate friendly areas are intended for places where people can meet for their daily needs like jobs, businesses, and services.

They will be proposing their plan this Thursday in a public meeting from 6 pm to 7:30 pm at the Talent Community Center.

Eventually, people will be able to access surveys to weigh in.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.