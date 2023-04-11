Jackson County Public Health issues an Overdose alert

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – After a sudden spike in overdose cases in Southern Oregon, Jackson County Public Health issued an Overdose alert.

Late last week, six overdoses were reported in just 7 hours at Providence Medford Medical Center in Medford.

Jackson County is urging people to take precautions if you or someone you know is using opioids.

“What we are seeing is that overdose are related to fentanyl, so by putting that overdose alert out, it informs individuals and then also that alert provides people tips on what they can do to be safe”, said Jackson County Public Health.

Among the tips the county released are to carry Naloxone in case of an overdose this medication can be purchased without a prescription.

A list of resources can also be found on the Oregon recovers website or you can also call at 1-800- 662-help or 4357.

