Daily Olympic Briefing: Mikaela Shiffrin hopes for final chance at medal on Day 16

Each day of the 2022 Winter Games, NBC Olympics will run down every sport in action, highlighting the biggest athletes and marquee events. Every single event streams live on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock, and many are also on the TV networks of NBC. Visit the Olympic schedule page for listings sorted by sport and TV network.

On Day 16, competition concludes with Mikaela Shiffrin and Jessie Diggins, men’s hockey and women’s curling finals and four-man bobsled.

All times listed below are Eastern Time on the night of Saturday, February 19 or the morning of Sunday, February 20.

Alpine Skiing

Alpine Skiing

All events also stream live on Peacock Event Time (ET) How to Watch Team Event