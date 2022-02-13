Daily Olympic Briefing: Team USA seeks ice dance, monobob medals on Day 10

Each day of the 2022 Winter Games, NBC Olympics will run down every sport in action, highlighting the biggest athletes and marquee events. Every single event streams live on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock, and many are also on the TV networks of NBC. Visit the Olympic schedule page for listings sorted by sport and TV network.

On Day 10, medals are determined in ice dance, monobob and women’s aerials, and the U.S. and Canada play for spots in the women’s hockey final.

All times listed below are Eastern Time on the night of Sunday, February 13 or the morning of Monday, February 14.

Figure Skating

Figure Skating: Ice Dance

All events also stream live on Peacock Event Time (ET) How to Watch Free Dance