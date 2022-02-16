Daily Olympic Briefing: U.S. women's hockey, Mikaela Shiffrin go for gold on Day 13

Each day of the 2022 Winter Games, NBC Olympics will run down every sport in action, highlighting the biggest athletes and marquee events. Every single event streams live on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock, and many are also on the TV networks of NBC. Visit the Olympic schedule page for listings sorted by sport and TV network.

On Day 13, a host of female winter sports stars vie for medals: the U.S. and Canada in the women’s hockey final, the women’s figure skating free skate, world champion Mikaela Shiffrin in the combined and world-record holder Brittany Bowe in speed skating’s 1000m.

All times listed below are Eastern Time on the night of Wednesday, February 16 or the morning of Thursday, February 17.

Hockey

Women’s Hockey: Gold Medal Game

All events also stream live on Peacock Matchup Time (ET) How to Watch Canada vs USA