FDA approves over-the-counter birth control pill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first-ever over-the-counter birth control pill in the US.

The oral contraceptive called “Opill” is expected to be available starting early next year without a prescription or any age restrictions.

Until now, all birth control pills have required a prescription.

Opill, also known as the “mini-pill,” is manufactured by Perrigo’s HRA Pharma and is taken daily.

It was first approved by the FDA as a prescription in 1973.

The company says the suggested retail price will be announced this fall.

The US now joins many other nations that already allow the sale of non-prescription birth control pills.

In a statement, the FDA says that the availability of non-prescription “Opill” may help reduce the number of unintended pregnancies.

According to the FDA, almost half of the 6.1 million pregnancies in the US each year are unintended.

