Screen Actors Guild prepares for strike

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) – The entertainment world is facing a blockbuster breakdown.

The contract for the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists expired one minute before midnight, Pacific Time, and the actors are taking to the picket line alongside already-striking writers.

The standoff between the union representing roughly 160,000 actors, performers and media professionals is playing out like a movie script from a Hollywood drama.

And now the actors are striking alongside the Writers Guild of America.

The main issue at hand is money.

The actors have been fighting for items like pensions, health care contributions and additional payments when the shows they appear in, air on streaming services.

They’ve also been leery about studios using artificial intelligence in their productions.

The Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers, who are negotiating for the studios, called for a federal mediator in hopes for a last-minute deal but so far, there’s no happy ending in this drama.

The last time actors held a strike against TV and movie productions was in 1980.

