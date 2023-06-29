Fireworks restrictions in the Rogue Valley ahead of the 4th of July weekend

TALENT, Ore. – We’re less than a week away from the Fourth of July holiday.

Which means you’ll probably soon light off some fireworks.

But several cities in the Rogue Valley are banning their use.

You’ve probably seen fireworks stands popping up this past week in advance of America’s birthday.

But some cities have restrictions when it comes to fireworks.

Ashland, for some time now, has banned all personal fireworks.

In 2021, the city of Talent decided to ban them as well.

Talent Police said increased fire risk after the Almeda Fire and drought conditions led to them being prohibited.

“We’re just asking for respect and adherence to the city ordinance not using fireworks,” Talent police officer Divya Amesur said. “Violators can be facing a $500 fine for the use of fireworks in the city of talent but more importantly we’re just asking for the public’s help in making sure we can keep our city safe.”

In Grants Pass and Medford, fireworks will be allowed.

In Medford, it is illegal to light fireworks in ‘Wildland Hazard’ areas like the hills East of Foothill Road and North Phoenix Road, the Bear Creek Greenway or any city parks.

Up north, Portland city council passed a ban on the sale and use of fireworks just last year.

If you are unsure about your city’s firework restrictions for the Fourth of July, be sure to double-check, before setting any off.

