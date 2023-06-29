SOU archeologist gets a grant to study fauna material at Britt Gradens

SALEM, Ore. – Some state money is coming to the valley for a local project.

Oregon Heritage is a division of Oregon State Parks.

It’s awarding 18 grants this year for historic properties and archeology.

Southern Oregon University’s Lab of Anthropology was awarded a grant to study fauna materials at the Britt Gardens in Jacksonville.

“There are not a lot of people in this field in general, so a lot of time you have to send off material and it can be very expensive, so been able to obtain funding allows us to do research that would not have been don otherwise”, said Katie Johnson, archeologist at Southern Oregon University.

In total 18 grants worth under $280,000 in total were awarded.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.