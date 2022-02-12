In final monobob training heats, Humphries a DNS while Meyers Taylor takes hard hits

In the final monobob training heats before Olympic competition begins, Team USA’s bobsledding stars showed they still had some work to do.

Despite being on the start list, two-time gold medalist Kaillie Humphries did not compete in either run.

Meanwhile, two-time silver medalist Elana Meyers Taylor demonstrated she still hadn’t quite figured out the serpentine course known as “The Flying Snow Dragon.” She struggled through a bumpy first heat, and endured some hard hits during her second; her 1:05:29-minute time for Heat 5 put her in ninth place for that particular run, while her slower, 1:05:40 Heat 6 earned a fourth place-finish.

Meyers Taylor, who tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after arriving at the Games but later was cleared to compete, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the course (and her journey) earlier this week.

Like so many others in the sliding sports, Meyers Taylor struggled with the bottom of the course. Referred to as “The Dragon’s tail,” curves 12 and 13 feature particularly sharp turns and elevation gain.

The majority of athletes crash while entering curve 13 on the Yanqing National Sliding Centre’s track. Credit: IBSF

After finishing Heat 6, Meyers Taylor offered a slight nod — though her facial expressions were obscured by her helmet.

“How do you feel Elana?” commentator Kate Hansen asked. “Did you get it, did you figure it out? ‘Cause now it’s time to put the puzzle pieces together.”

This is a developing story …