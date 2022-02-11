In The Village: Deedra Irwin talks with Elizabeth Beisel

Team USA's Deedra Irwin reacts after crossing the finish line in the biathlon women's 15km Individual event - Credit: (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Wonder how things are going inside of the Olympic Village? Hear from someone who’s living there now as well as someone who’s been there as an athlete when Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel is joined by some of the biggest names at the Winter Olympics.

Please welcome biathlete Deedra Irwin to the big show.

Irwin was overcome with emotion when she secured the US’s best-ever finish in the 15km individual event, but the highlight of her games seems to have been the discovery that she can eat goldfish while being worked on by athletic staff.

Deedra and Elizabeth Beisel also discuss social media and Wisconsin beer.

Listen to the latest episodes on Apple Podcasts and explore athlete life at the Olympics. And be sure to watch all the Winter Games unfold on the networks of NBC.

