In The Village: Speed skater Austin Kleba joins the podcast

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff February 7, 2022

Austin Kleba competes in the Men's 500 meter final during the 2022 U.S. Speedskating Long Track Olympic Trials - Credit: (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Austin Kleba competes in the Men's 500 meter final during the 2022 U.S. Speedskating Long Track Olympic Trials – Credit: (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Wonder how things are going inside the Olympic Village? Hear from someone who’s living there now as well as someone who’s been there as an athlete when Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel is joined by some of the biggest names at the Winter Olympics.

Next up? Team USA speed skater Austin Kleba runs the gamut.

Kleba dispels a rumor about him and an unfortunate testing debacle, gives insight into a day on the ice, and gets asked a starchy question about his futuristic eyewear.

Listen on Amazon Music for an inside look at the athlete life in Beijing, and watch all the Olympic action unfold on the networks of NBC.

