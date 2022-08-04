JCSO search and rescue unit used in McKinney Fire rescue efforts

cKinney

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – As the Mfire continues to grow search and rescue efforts have been ongoing.

This includes the Jackson County Sheriffs Office search and rescue unit who is helping out.

The search and rescue unit was sent out on Saturday to the McKinney fire.

Since then, the unit has been sent down one other time with more help on the way.

Saturday’s rescue team was able to help 60 people off the pacific coast trail on the California side of the Red Butte Wilderness.

Due to past events, JCSO says they are always prepared for any type of search and rescue.

Over the next two days personnel will be heading to Klamath National Forest to help in recovery efforts.

JSCO said the fire creates some unique challenges for their team.

“Always risk where there has been fire,” JSCO SGT. Shawn Richard said. “It burns wood out in the ground so you can always step in holes you can’t see, debris, burning chemicals and stuff like that still exist.”

Around a 10 person team is being sent from the search and rescue unit.

Richards said their role is to help in any situation that local officials need them for.

It’s unclear how long the search and rescue team will be assisting in recovery efforts as the McKinney fire is currently zero percent contained.