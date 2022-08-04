Yreka businesses see steady flow of customers despite fire

YREKA, CA.– Even though many people have been evacuated from the Yreka area, businesses are still seeing a steady flow of customers.

Places like the Rain Rock Casino said some of their customers have been evacuated from their homes and are looking for a place to escape the heat.

A spokesperson from the casino said they want to continue to be a hub for the community.

He said many people from the forest service have come to the casino on their time off.

Rain Rock’s Director of Marketing, Brandon Bethea said, “fires are always impactful on our community, and within the local market we absolutely expect that some of our guests are displaced.”

He said the casino had to close on Sunday because of the smoke, but they hope to stay open as much as possible.

He said they want to give the community a place to take their minds off of the fire.