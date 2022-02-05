Johannes Thingnes Boe looks for 20km two peat

As the third most successful male biathlete of all time with three straight overall men’s World Cup titles and Olympic gold, Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Boe is a biathlon unit. Among one of the fastest skiers of the season, Boe has proven to be an integral part of Norway’s biathlon team aiding the men’s squad to victory 15 times at the BMW IBU World Cup during the 2020/2021 season.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be “JT” Boe’s third appearance on the Olympic stage and looks to secure a second gold medal after capturing 20km gold in PyeongChang.

The Stryn Norge’s best chance at clinching more hardware will be in this event and in the relays. In addition to his shooting accuracy and mental toughness on the track, Boe has majorly played to his advantages by focusing on his speed. Racing at -6%, Boe is the fastest skier of the season accompanied by Norwegian teammate Tiril Eckhoff at -5%. Ready to take on France’s favorite Quentin Fillon Maillet who is currently ranked number one, Maillet will join Germany’s biathletes as the Norwegians largest competitors during the Games. Taking the lead at the 2018 Winter Games with most medals in biathlon, Germany has since fallen behind in ranks to the Scandinavians and French and will look for an upset to defeat competitors.

Accompanied by three-time Olympian and gold medalist Tarjei Boe, the two will lead a younger squad comprised of Filip Fjeld Andersen, Sivert Guttorm Bakken, Johannes Dale and Vetle Sjaasted Christiansen in their first Olympic appearance. Not only is Boe a Biathlon powerhouse and icon, but he has also become a mentor to upcoming biathletes.

Catch Boe in the mixed 4x6km relay for his first Olympic event at the 2022 Winter Olympics on February 5 at 4:00 a.m. EST as he fights to defend his individual title and win more hardware later on in the men’s individual 20km event on February 8 at 3:30 a.m. EST.