Medford School District to host “Healthy Start Block Party”

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford School District and Jackson Care Connect are partnering to host a inaugural Healthy Start Block Party on Wednesday.

The block party at Jackson Elementary School will focus on both health and having fun.

There will be well-child checks, sport physicals, dental screenings and even haircuts.

For fun. the party also includes five free food trucks, games, face painting and giveaways.

MSD said the event is designed to help families before their kids head back to school.

“We know that back to school is a super exciting time, but it can also be a stressful time for families,” spokesperson for MID Natalie Hurd said. “And so we recognize that can be challenging and we want to support families and remove any barriers.”

The block party is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jackson Elementary.

All students and family even those outside of MSD are invited.