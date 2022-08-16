Suspected child abuser arrested in Jackson County

BUTTE FALLS, Ore. – A suspect was arrested after local law enforcement officials were made aware of child exploitation allegations.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reportedly told the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team that numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from the home of Joshua Remington Pettry, who lives in the 300 block of Broad Street in Butte Falls.

After receiving the information, investigators searched Pettry’s residence and seized several digital devices.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said because of the evidence, Pettry was arrested on two counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse.

Further evidence indicated child exploitation involving a local victim, leading to other charges, including first-degree sexual abuse.

The investigation is ongoing.