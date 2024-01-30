Medford’s Ghostlight Playhouse closes

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local theater venue in downtown Medford has closed its doors for good.

The Randall Theatre Company posted on social media that its Ghostlight Playhouse has officially shut down.

We told you back in October that the Playhouse was struggling financially to keep doors open. The Ghostlight Playhouse says thank you to everyone for their support.

Organizers say though Ghostlight is gone, the Randall Theatre Company will keep going, though they aren’t quite sure what that will look like just yet.

We’ve reached out to the theatre company for more information.

