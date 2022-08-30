MSD welcomes students back for first day of school

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford School District welcomed students back to all of its elementary and middle schools today.

Over 14,000 students head back-to-school this week across the district.

This is the first time in two years schools are having a traditional first day after COVID-19 affected the start of school for many students and their families.

Superintendent, Dr. Bret Champion said everyone is happy to have a normal start to the school year.

“Families are so appreciative of the schools being opened,” Champion said. “Kids I‘ve talked to are so excited to have school back. A lot of our students have their new backpacks. They’re so excited to walk in the door for the first time.”

MSD said they’re focusing on reading this year and designating 2022 and 2023 as “the year of literacy.”

Tomorrow… 8th, 10th, 11th and 12th graders will start their school year.

