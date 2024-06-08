North Medford High School grad Jaida Ross wins NCAA shot put title

EUGENE, Ore. — A North Medford High School graduate made history at the NCAA championships.

On Thursday, Jaida Ross became the first University of Oregon woman to win an NCAA title in the shot put.

The Medford native is now the third Oregonian to win a national title in the event.

Incredibly, she’s also the second NCAA champion from North Medford High School.

The first being Dick Fosbury, who won the national title in the “high jump” for Oregon State and went on to win Olympic gold in 1968 in Mexico City.

Meeting with the media last night, Ross was pumped.

Yeah this means the world to me. This means the world to me. I have my north Medford coaches here. I have my head coach here. Voskes. Any my two throws coaches here.

NBC5 News spoke with Ross’ high school coach Pieter Voskes, who says Jaida is a very kind and driven competitor.

“The first thing she did when she won the NCAA title; she went and thanked all the officials for running the event. And that’s Jaida Ross. The first thing she does when she sees us, is she wants to know how we’re doing.”

On Saturday, Ross will continue competing at the NCAA track and field championships in Eugene for the discus finals.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden also had something to say about the win.

He congratulated Jaida both for her title, and also for adding her name to the University of Oregon’s long list of track and field legends.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.