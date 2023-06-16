OHCS says ‘Royal Oaks Mobil Manor’ delayed because of defects in homes

lmeda

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Over a hundred modular housing units for Afire survivors will not be available this year as planned.

The units at ‘Royal Oaks Mobil Manor’ are “not suitable, healthy, or safe to live in,” according to Oregon Housing and Community Services.

According to OHCS, the homes come from a manufacturer in Idaho and cost a total of $26 million.

The earliest it will open for fire survivors is Spring 2024, delaying it, at least six months.

The state agency is being tight lipped about the issues with the 140 modular units.

“I‘m not able to be completely able to describe that in full because of advise from legal counsel,” OHCS director of disaster recovery Ryan Flynn said. “However, I will say what we documented is unsafe living conditions and in the units that are the result of a construction defect.”

The property is located on South Pacific Highway, replacing the previous Royal Oaks development, that burned down in the Almeda Fire.

Flynn said applicants were notified of the delay this week.

But he said they discovered the issues with the modular homes a few months ago.

