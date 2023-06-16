What security & law enforcement presence will look like at Rogue Music Fest

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Preparations for the Rogue Music Fest are finishing up.

An estimated 10,000-12,000 people are expected to attend the two-day festival.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will be the primary law enforcement agency at the festival.

Dozens of deputies will be on staff, including Sergeant John Richmond, who will be part of the incident command team.

“Inside the venue I would say we’ll probably have 30 and probably about the same outside,” SGT Richmond said. “We have a lot of different elements with the fairgrounds. I-5 being in close proximity, the airport, the greenway, so there’s a lot of different considerations with public safety.”

There will also be additional security.

They’ll be enforcing things like the clear bag policy, as no other bags will be allowed at the event, for security reasons.

Near the ‘Back 40’ parking, off Gebhard Road, you’ll be greeted by a security checkpoint, after crossing a temporary pedestrian bridge, now set up over Bear Creek.

“The entire facility is fenced,” SGT Richmond said. “So we have two security checkpoints that you’ll have to come through. The security professionals, they’re going to oversee all the security checks at this locations.”

A big change was announced this week, fans will now be able to leave and re-enter the expo but you’ll have to get through security checkpoints like this one.

“We’re really happy to be able to do that,” Jackson County Expo director Helen Baker said. “It is a huge test to our security and everyone involved and we’re just asking folks to be a little patient.”

Baker said the security checkpoints will be important, with bag checks, random metal detector wanding and wristbands being scanned upon entry.

But no matter where you go, event security and JCSO will be there to help people.

Eric Church is headlining the event Friday night.

Carrie Underwood wraps up the festival Saturday night.

