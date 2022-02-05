Olympic figure skating team event: who competes next and what are the results?

One day down, two to go.

Three segments skated and five coming up.

No matter which way you slice it, there’s ample figure skating action left in the third-ever Olympic team event.

What are the team event results so far?

Before the Opening Ceremony even happened, the figure skating team event was underway with the men’s short program, ice dance’s rhythm dance and the pairs short program.

To be brief, Team USA crushed it.

Firing on all cylinders, each U.S. competitor did all they could have hoped for and earned a personal best score.

Nathan Chen won the men’s short with 111.71 points, followed by Japan’s Shoma Uno (105.46) and Mark Kondratyuk of the Russian Olympic Committee (95.81).

Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue topped the rhythm dance (86.56), followed by ROC’s Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (85.05) and Italians Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri (83.83).

China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong were first in the pairs short (82.83), followed by ROC’s Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov (82.64) and the U.S.’ Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier (75.00).

Countries are awarded points toward their team event score based on each of their entries’ placements in that segment.

The U.S. is in first with 28 points with ROC second (26), China third (21), Japan fourth (20) and Italy rounding out the top five (18).

What happens next in the figure skating team event?

There is one portion left to the first half of the team event: the women’s short program. Ten women from 10 of the world’s best figure skating countries compete at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Watch live on NBC, Peacock or NBCOlympics.com.

After that, the field is cut in half and the bottom five nations are dropped from the team event (with their final result being their standing at that time).

Heading into the women’s short, Canada is sixth (16, two points from Italy), Georgia seventh (15), Czech Republic eighth (12), Ukraine ninth (4) and Germany 10th (3). Germany and Ukraine are short an entry in the team event due to positive COVID tests.

Then, the remaining five countries must name their men’s free skate entry and that segment starts one hour after the women’s short program ends.

Who are the women competing in the team event?

The women named to the short program are as follows (listed in start order)…

China: Zhu Yi

Ukraine: Anastasiia Shabotova

Czech Republic: Eliska Brezinova

Georgia: Anastasia Gubanova

Italy: Lara Gutmann

Canada: Madeline Schizas

Germany: Nicole Schott

Japan: Wakaba Higuchi

United States: Karen Chen

ROC: Kamila Valieva

Meanwhile, the women competing in the free skate do not have to be submitted until Sunday morning U.S. time. The final day of the team event is Sunday night (U.S.) with the pairs free skate, ice dance’s free dance and the women’s free skate.