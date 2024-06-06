Senator Jeff Merkley hosting four Southern Oregon town halls this week

OREGON – Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley is hosting four town halls in Southern Oregon this week.

The senator will be on the coast this Friday. His Coos County town hall starts at 12:30 p.m. at the North Bend Community Center Auditorium. Then he will head south to the Curry Public Library Meeting Hall at 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Merkley will be on the eastside of the Cascades. First he will be at Oregon Tech’s Union Building in Klamath Falls, that town hall starts at noon. Then at 4 p.m. the senator will be in Lake County at Lakeview High School’s cafeteria.

Since taking office in 2009, Senator Merkley says he’s held an open town hall for each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year.

