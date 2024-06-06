Olsrud Family Community Playground’s toddler area now open

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Olsrud Family Community Playground’s toddler area is now open for families to enjoy.

That portion of the playground in Bear Creek Park burned down in February of 2023. Parents there tell us some of their children were too young to play in the toddler area before the fire, so they’re thrilled that it’s now open.

At this time, police are still investigating the cause of the fire and no arrests have been made. If you know anything, call the Medford Police Department.

