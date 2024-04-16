Senator Ron Wyden to host 4 Southern Oregon town halls

OREGON – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden will be visiting Southern Oregon later this month.

The Democrat says he will hold in-person town halls in Josephine, Curry, Coos, and Douglas counties. These events are part of the Senator’s pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.

“I’ll always keep my pledge to hold open-to-all town halls each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties because it’s essential that everybody in our state has the opportunity in their community to ask questions, offer suggestions and share ideas,” Wyden said. “With more than 1,000 town halls and counting, it’s crucial to maintain this ‘Oregon Way’ approach of direct town hall discussions, and I very much look forward to the upcoming conversations with Oregonians in these four counties.”

Here is a schedule of where and when community members can attend Senator Wyden’s town halls:

Josephine County – April 23 in the Hidden Valley High School gymnasium at 12:45 p.m.

Curry County – April 23 in the Curry Public Library meeting hall at 5:30 p.m.

Coos County – April 24 in the North Bend High School gymnasium at 10 a.m.

Douglas County – April 24 in the Reedsport Community Charter Jr/Sr High School’s Pacific Auditorium at 1 p.m.

