Curry County leaders discuss potential Law Enforcement Levy

Posted by Jenna King April 16, 2024

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. —A proposed Curry County Law Enforcement Levy is on the upcoming May ballot.

On Monday, local leaders hosted a town hall to break down the initiative. The levy would add new patrol deputies for 24/7 coverage, improve response times, and upgrade jail services over the next five years.

NBC5 previously reported this levy would raise over $8 million per year for public safety. If passed, it would cost individual taxpayers $2.23  in property taxes per $1,000 of assessed value. That equates to $669 per year for a home valued at $300,000.

“The average for the nine counties of like size is $2.89 so we would still be under the average for like counties with this levy with our 59 cents,” said Curry County Commissioner, Jay Trost.

If you missed Monday’s town hall, Tuesday there will be one at the Event Center on the Beach and Fairgrounds in Gold Beach. Wednesday’s town hall will be held at the Chetco Community Grange. They each run from 6 to 8 p.m.

Ballots will be mailed out by May 1 and must be returned no later than 8 p.m. on May 21.

You can find more information on the levy here.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Jenna King
View More Posts
Jenna King is the 6pm and 11pm anchor for NBC5 News. Jenna is a Burbank, CA native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at Oregon she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through her internship with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Anchor
Skip to content