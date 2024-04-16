Curry County leaders discuss potential Law Enforcement Levy

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. —A proposed Curry County Law Enforcement Levy is on the upcoming May ballot.

On Monday, local leaders hosted a town hall to break down the initiative. The levy would add new patrol deputies for 24/7 coverage, improve response times, and upgrade jail services over the next five years.

NBC5 previously reported this levy would raise over $8 million per year for public safety. If passed, it would cost individual taxpayers $2.23 in property taxes per $1,000 of assessed value. That equates to $669 per year for a home valued at $300,000.

“The average for the nine counties of like size is $2.89 so we would still be under the average for like counties with this levy with our 59 cents,” said Curry County Commissioner, Jay Trost.

If you missed Monday’s town hall, Tuesday there will be one at the Event Center on the Beach and Fairgrounds in Gold Beach. Wednesday’s town hall will be held at the Chetco Community Grange. They each run from 6 to 8 p.m.

Ballots will be mailed out by May 1 and must be returned no later than 8 p.m. on May 21.

You can find more information on the levy here.

