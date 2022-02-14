'Shib Sibs' reveal their own 'Super Bowl cuts' on day of big game

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff February 13, 2022

Maia and Alex Shibutani hold an American flag - Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Maia and Alex Shibutani hold an American flag – Credit: USA TODAY Sports

For the Shibutani siblings, Super Bowl Sunday has a slightly different connotation. 

Alex and Maia Shibutani, who skated for the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, posted a photo of both of them as young children in bowl cuts hours before kickoff of Super Bowl LVI. 

“How bout these Super Bowls?” Alex Shibutani posted on Twitter. 

View social media post: https://twitter.com/AlexShibutani/status/1492980242771705857

Most people have embarrassing haircuts as children, but not everyone has the guts to post them publicly. Good on the “Shib Sibs” for not hiding their true former selves.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags: