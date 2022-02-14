Slovenia sets sights on team gold in last ski jumping event at the 2022 Winter Olympics

The Slovenian team has found their way onto the steps of the ski jumping podium more times than favorites Germany and Norway. The Slovenian women kicked off the ski jumping program at the 2022 Winter Olympics strong and rounded out the normal hill competition with Ursa Bogataj winning gold and Nika Kriznar taking bronze. The two women later helped teammates Timi Zajc and Peter Prevc fly to the nation’s third Olympic ski jumping medal and took gold in the mixed team final. This was the first time the mixed team event joined the Olympic sports roster.

Prevc is the veteran ski jumper on the Slovenian team and made his fourth Olympic appearance at the 2022 Games. At the 2014 Games in Sochi, Prevc won silver in the men’s individual normal hill and bronze in the individual large hill. For the other Slovenian athletes, these Games marked their second time competing at the highest level. Peter Prevc will join Lovro Kos, Cene Prevc and Timi Zajc for the men’s team competition.

Germany and Japan trail Slovenia with two medals. Germany’s Karl Geiger was unsuccessful at finishing in the top three up until he won bronze in the large hill final with a total score of 281.3. Ryoyu Kobayashi pushed Gieger out of second and soared to silver with 292.8 total points. Kobayashi had previously won gold in the men’s normal hill.

If Slovenia does not place in the top three in the last ski jumping event, Germany and Japan have the potential to match the top earning team for three medals total. The U.S. men’s ski jumping team of Decker Dean, Patrick Gasienica, Kevin Bickner and Casey Larson will also have their final opportunity to win their first Olympic medal.

The men’s team event takes shape on Feb. 14 at 5:00 a.m. and will conclude the ski jumping program at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

